Staff of ShopRite Mall in Akure, Ondo State capital, have protested against the way their former employer sold them with the company, without giving them consideration.

Their protest paralysed activities at the mall, as they blocked the entrance to the complex.

The workers, who were armed with placards with various inscriptions, claimed that the owners of the company sold them to Nigerian investors, without following due process.

Chanting solidarity songs, the aggrieved staff said their former employer acted against international labour law.

They demanded for urgent payment of their payoff, which they have proposed to their employer

Addressing journalists, spokesperson of the the protesters, Bala Idris said the protest will continue until their demands are met.