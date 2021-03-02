Staff of ShopRite in Akure are protesting over the sale of the company without giving them consideration in the deal.
Armed with placards with different inscriptions, the protesting staff said they were treated by the management like slaves.
The aggrieved staff said the action of the management is highly inhuman
Staff of Shoprite Supermarket protesting poor conditions of service, poor pay, Others
