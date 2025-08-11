Tragedy has struck the camp of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan on Monday morning as newly appointed assistant coach, Akin Olowokere, slumped and died during a training session....

Details surrounding the cause of his death remain unclear at the time of reporting.

Eyewitnesses however said the former Sunshine Stars of Akure player collapsed while on duty and was given immediate medical attention before being rushed to an undisclosed hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Olowokere, a soft-spoken tactician, was unveiled only recently as part of the Oluyole Warriors’ new coaching crew following the departure of Gbenga Ogunbote and his staff.

A former player with Sunshine Stars, Olowokere, ventured into coaching, serving as assistant coach under Edith Agoye at the Akure-based club.

His sudden death has thrown the Nigerian football community into mourning.