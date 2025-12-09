Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday reiterated Nigeria’s dedication to promoting peace and stability across West Africa. He made the remarks in Abidjan during the inauguration and swearing-in of President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire. Speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, Shet...

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday reiterated Nigeria’s dedication to promoting peace and stability across West Africa.

He made the remarks in Abidjan during the inauguration and swearing-in of President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire.

Speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, Shettima expressed confidence in President Ouattara’s continued leadership and wished him success in his new term.

He affirmed that Nigeria will continue to collaborate with regional partners to advance peace, security, and prosperity in the subregion.

Shettima also highlighted the potential for strengthened economic ties between Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, particularly in agriculture and trade. He conveyed President Tinubu’s warm congratulations to President Ouattara.

The ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan drew West African leaders and international dignitaries, including the Presidents of South Africa, Liberia, Senegal, Gambia, Angola, and Ghana, as well as former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan. A US delegation was led by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Jacob Helberg.

In his inaugural address, President Ouattara thanked visiting leaders for their solidarity, pledging to work for the welfare of his citizens and deepen diplomatic engagement for mutual benefit.

On the sidelines of the inauguration, the World Bank commended President Tinubu’s reform agenda and pledged to expand its partnership with Nigeria in energy, job creation, and gender empowerment initiatives. During a meeting with Shettima, World Bank Managing Director for Operations, Anna Bjerde, said the bank would focus on connecting about four million Nigerians to energy, while supporting education and empowerment for girls.

Shettima highlighted the positive impact of ongoing tax reforms under the Tinubu administration and explained that initiatives in gender empowerment, digital economy investments, and agriculture are designed to turn Nigeria’s demographic bulge into a demographic dividend.

He commended the World Bank for its continued support to Nigeria’s development efforts.