Vice-President Kashim Shettima has arrived at Abidjan the capital of Côte d’Ivoire, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of President Alassane Ouattara for his fourth term re-election in office.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications to the Office of the Vice-President, Mr Stanley Nkwocha, disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Senator Shettima will join other African leaders and international dignitaries at Monday’s inauguration ceremony, to be held at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan on December 8, 2025.

The statement reads, “Ouattara won re-election on October 25, 2025, securing another term to lead the West African nation, which maintains strong diplomatic relationships with Nigeria.

“Nigeria has maintained a longstanding commitment to supporting sister nations in West Africa and upholding the principles of constitutional governance.

“At this inauguration, VP Shettima will again reaffirm Nigeria’s dedication to promoting democratic values, respecting the will of the people, and ensuring that constitutional processes remain the foundation of leadership transitions across the region.”

The statement added, “Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire work closely together on multiple fronts. The two countries partner through ECOWAS and the African Union on issues ranging from security to trade and development. Their cooperation is backed by a Bi-National Commission and several agreements covering everything from fighting human trafficking to boosting agriculture and growing the digital economy.

“A large Nigerian community living in Côte d’Ivoire has also helped strengthen business ties and social connections between both nations.”

“He was received on arrival at the airport by Côte d’Ivoire’s Prime Minister, Mr. Robert Mambe; the Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire, Mrs. Item Akpama; and other senior government officials,” the statement concluded.