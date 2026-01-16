Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the inauguration of Guinea’s President Mamadi Doumbouya in Conakry....

He is also scheduled to attend the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, following his participation in the Guinean inauguration.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha.

According to the statement, the inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, at the GLC Stadium, Nongo, Conakry.

Shettima’s attendance at the event is described as part of Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen regional leadership, deepen economic partnerships and advance global economic integration under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

It also reflects Nigeria’s leadership role within ECOWAS, including support for Guinea’s return to constitutional order after a four-year political transition.

“Beyond diplomatic solidarity, the visit aims to deepen bilateral trade, which has recently seen Nigerian exports to Guinea — particularly manufactured goods and agricultural products — rise to $3.29 million,” the statement said.

Doumbouya, a former colonel in Guinea’s special forces, led a military coup in September 2021 that ousted President Alpha Condé, who had amended the constitution to seek a third term.

Following the coup, Guinea was suspended from ECOWAS and the African Union, with regional leaders imposing sanctions and demanding a swift return to civilian rule.