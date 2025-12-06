Vice President Kashim Shettima has commended Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi for what he describes as a transformational leap in modern agriculture, positioning the state as a major pillar of Nigeria’s food security. Speaking in Gumel during the commissioning of the newly rebuilt multi-billion-n...

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commended Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi for what he describes as a transformational leap in modern agriculture, positioning the state as a major pillar of Nigeria’s food security.

Speaking in Gumel during the commissioning of the newly rebuilt multi-billion-naira Gumel Central Jumu’at Mosque, Shettima said Governor Namadi’s achievements within just two years clearly show that he is “equal to the task” of driving agricultural innovation that can compete globally.

The Vice President highlighted Jigawa’s cultivation of 105,000 hectares of wheat, describing it as a major contribution to Nigeria’s push for food self-sufficiency and economic stability.

He added that with the current growth in the sector, Jigawa remains “an island of peace and stability” and a model for national development.

READ ALSO: Shettima to Lead Dignitaries to IPI Nigeria 2025 Annual Conference

At the Gumel Emir’s Palace, Shettima also congratulated the Emir of Gumel, HRH Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Sani II, on his 45th anniversary on the throne, praising his leadership and service to the people.

The newly commissioned mosque was built by the Kashim Shettima Foundation and inaugurated by the Vice President himself, alongside Governor Umar Namadi, the Sultan of Sokoto, and other dignitaries.

The Vice President reiterated the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to safeguard Nigeria’s traditional institutions, stressing that while political tenures end, traditional rulers remain the closest to the grassroots and play a vital role in community stability.

Shettima also assured Nigerians of continued interventions through his foundation to uplift lives and support community development.