Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Yola, Adamawa State, ahead of the formal reception of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Shettima touched down at the Lamido Aliyu Mustapha International Airport, where he was received by a host of political leaders, including Fintiri himself. Other…...

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Yola, Adamawa State, ahead of the formal reception of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shettima touched down at the Lamido Aliyu Mustapha International Airport, where he was received by a host of political leaders, including Fintiri himself.

Other dignitaries present at the airport included Chairman of the All Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori; Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda; Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya; and Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas.

Also in attendance were Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin; APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda; and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, among other political figures.

According to a statement by the Vice President’s spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, via his X handle, Shettima’s visit is tied to the formal reception of Fintiri into the APC following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party.

The statement reads: “Vice President Kashim Shettima @officialSKSM has arrived at the Lamido Aliyu Mustapha International Airport, Yola, ahead of receiving the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri @GovernorAUF, into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) @OfficialAPCNg, following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Upon arrival, the Vice President was received by the governor; Chairman of the All Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori; Governor of Katsina State, Mallam Dikko Radda; Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya; Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas; Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin; the National Chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; and other political heavyweights.

“The Vice President is also on the ground to highlight how President Bola Tinubu’s @officialABAT Renewed Hope Agenda reforms are impacting all facets of the Nigerian project, resulting in significant cross-carpeting from opposition parties to the ruling APC.”