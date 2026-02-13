Vice-President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), set to hold from February 14 to 15, 2026. The summit, which carries the theme “Assuring S...

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), set to hold from February 14 to 15, 2026.

The summit, which carries the theme “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063,” will focus on reinforcing continental commitments to sustainable water management, improved sanitation systems, and wider development goals under the AU’s Agenda 2063 blueprint.

Shettima was received at Bole International Airport by Ethiopia’s Minister of Innovation and Technology, Dr. Belete Mola, and State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Berhanu Tsegaye. Also present were Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, senior officials from the Nigerian Embassy in Addis Ababa, and other government representatives.

Following the arrival, Tuggar briefed the Vice-President on his itinerary and planned engagements during the summit.

In a statement released on Friday by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tuggar highlighted Nigeria’s diplomatic achievements at the recently concluded 48th Session of the Executive Council of the AU.

READ ALSO: Shettima Departs For AU Summit In Addis Ababa

He said Nigeria recorded “significant diplomatic and institutional achievements that consolidated its leadership role in advancing Africa’s economic integration.”

Speaking on peace, security, and democratic governance, Tuggar noted a major highlight of the meeting was the Council’s agreement to grant Nigeria a permanent seat on the Board of the African Central Bank.

He described this as “a landmark development underscoring Nigeria’s strategic role in shaping Africa’s financial architecture.”

Tuggar added that the decision also extends Nigeria’s representation to the Board of the Technical Convergence Committee of the African Monetary Institute, the precursor to the establishment of the African Central Bank.

He said these developments affirmed Nigeria’s technical capacity, economic significance, and commitment to advancing Africa’s monetary integration agenda.

On peace and security, Tuggar said the session saw the successful election of “collectively agreed candidates presented by the Economic Community of West African States (including Nigeria) to the Peace and Security Council.”

He said the outcome reflected “strong cohesion and unity among ECOWAS Member States and their shared commitment to stability across the continent.”

Tuggar also highlighted Nigeria’s leadership in strengthening democratic governance by organising a Ministerial High-Level Panel Discussion on Regional Partnerships for Democracy, attended by ministers, senior officials, and delegates from across Africa and the international community.

He said the panel facilitated “constructive dialogue on strengthening democratic institutions, fostering inclusive governance, and enhancing regional collaboration.”

Tuggar reaffirmed that Nigeria’s engagements at the session demonstrated its commitment to the ideals of the African Union, especially in promoting economic integration, institutional development, peace, security, and democratic governance.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria remains dedicated to working collaboratively with Member States and regional bodies to advance Africa’s shared prosperity and sustainable development,” he stated.

On the margins of the summit, Shettima is expected to attend high-level side events and hold bilateral meetings with political and business leaders to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic, economic, and strategic partnerships across the continent.