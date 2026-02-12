Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he will represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2026 African Union Summit....

This year’s summit focuses on improving water availability and sanitation systems across Africa as part of efforts to achieve the development goals outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

While in Addis Ababa, the Vice President will join other African leaders for the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, as well as meetings of the AU General Assembly scheduled for February 14 and 15.

On the sidelines of the summit, Senator Shettima is also expected to participate in high-level discussions and hold bilateral meetings with political and business leaders to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic partnerships across the continent.

The Vice President is travelling with cabinet ministers and senior government officials and is expected back in Nigeria after concluding his engagements at the summit.