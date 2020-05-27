The Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, SNEPCo, says it has shut the Bonga oil export terminal for routine maintenance.

SNEPCo says it aims to have the work done in “record time”.

According to the company , maintenance on the Bonga floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) began on May 21 and will last for two weeks.

“The scope includes statutory recertification and critical asset integrity activities and will run until July during which there will be a few days of total shutdown,” SNEPCo said.

June load out in Bonga field is placed at 127,000 barrels per day (bpd), indicating a 4,000 barrels rise compared to May at 123,000 bpd.