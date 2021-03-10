The Shehu of Borno Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi says the entire members of the Borno State Council of Emirs and Chiefs and their families would take the Oxford-AstraZeneka COVID19 vaccine.

According to him the vaccine is good for health of the citizens which is why even the President, Vice President, top government officials and state governors as well as other personalities have taken the vaccine and we will also take the vaccine.

” We are in support and we will definitely take it for our own good and we will also ask our people to take it. We know there will be some people that will not be interested but we appeal to all to take it whenever it is made available to us” he said.

He assured that his village and ward heads would sensitize its subjects of the importance of getting vaccinated.

Borno state has yesterday received 75,510 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneka Covid-19 vaccine.