Four state governors from the northern part of the country have held a closed door meeting with their Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde, over the ethnic clash that erupted at the popular Shasha market, Ibadan.

The meeting was held at the government house, Agodi, Ibadan.

It would be recalled that the Shasha market ethnic conflict was a result of the death of a Yoruba trader who was allegedly killed by a Hausa porter last Tuesday, a development which degenerated into reprisal attacks that lasted for days.

Present at the meeting were the governors of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle and Niger state, Abubakar Sanni.