Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed deep sadness over the news of the passing of Jimoh Isiaka who was shot during the #ENDSARS protest in Ogbomoso.

The governor who was tweeting from his official twitter handle @seyimakinde described the death of the protest onlooker at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, on Saturday as regrettable.

He said the incident again calls into question why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers of their state whereas they do not have the necessary powers to control the police force.

He disclosed he will be paying a personal visit to the family of Jimoh Isiaka in Ogbomoso.

He also promised to pursue the investigations to a logical conclusion to unravel the remote and immediate circumstances into the shooting which led to his death.