Sexual harassment: Federal Polytechnic Bauchi dismisses two lecturers

The management of the federal polytechnic Bauchi has sacked two of its lecturers found guilty of sexually harassing female students in the school.

This decision was made at the Polytechnic’s Governing Council’s 98th meeting on Saturday, October 23.

 

The dismissed lecturers are Musa Baba Abubakar of the General Studies Department and Adebusoye Michael Sunday of the Nutrition and Dietetics Department.

The university’s various investigating committees found them guilty of the several allegations made against them by female students at the institution.

Mr. Sunusi Gumau, the school’s rector, informed journalists immediately after the meeting that the polytechnic’s governing council had reviewed the conclusions of the several committees and approved the immediate expulsion of the staff involved.

