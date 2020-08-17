Sevilla wrecked Manchester United’s hopes of ending the season with silverware as they edged a hard-fought Europa League semi-final in Cologne.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost their third semi-final this season despite taking the lead when Bruno Fernandes scored their 22nd penalty of the season after Marcus Rashford was fouled by Diego Carlos.

Sevilla, Europa League specialists, equalized before the interval when former Liverpool forward Suso swept a finish past David de Gea at the far post.

United’s fate was sealed when they missed a succession of chances early in the second half as Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou emerged as the hero, denying Anthony Martial several times.