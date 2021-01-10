Seventeen travelers have been burnt to death in an auto crash along the Akwanga-Gudi highway in Nasarawa State.

The travelers died as a result of a head-on collusion between a Commercial Sharon Bus and a Private Toyota Sienna Bus.

The accident happened at 7pm on Saturday along the Gudi-Akwanga highway with both vehicles engulfed in flames with the occupants inside.

The Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Akwanga, Assistant Corps Commander Ebere Onyegbaduo who confirmed the incident, said upon getting information his men were able to carryout a rescue operation between 11pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday.

The remains of passengers of the Sharon Bus have been deposited at the Akwanga General Hospital while those of the Sienna have been taken to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, (DASH) in Lafia.