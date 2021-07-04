At least seven persons have been killed by bandits across Kajuru, Kachia and Giwa Local government areas of Kaduna state within the last three days.

Ten people have also been kidnapped from Iri station, a remote community in Kajuru Local Government Area.

Residents told journalists that the bandits stormed the communities early in the morning with sophisticated weapons and began shooting sporadically.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Saturday led security operatives to the affected communities.

He called the attack inhuman and stated that the state government, in collaboration with security agencies, would do everything possible to apprehend the perpetrators and prevent further attacks on the state.

He said: “We have lost about seven citizens. Four of the many citizens that were kidnapped in Chikun Local Government Area were shut dead yesterday (Friday) and one other person was killed in Galadima General Area of Giwa Local Government Area.

“In the early hours of today, we got a distress call from Iri Station in Kaujuru Local Government Area and two citizens were killed. We came here to see things for ourselves.”