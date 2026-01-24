Seven persons, including a guard of the Kainji National Park, have been killed in an attack on Wawa community in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State. Local sources say armed bandits, riding on motorcycles, invaded the community on Thursday and attacked residents on their farms. Six of the vic...

Seven persons, including a guard of the Kainji National Park, have been killed in an attack on Wawa community in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Local sources say armed bandits, riding on motorcycles, invaded the community on Thursday and attacked residents on their farms.

Six of the victims were recovered and buried on Friday, while the body of the Kainji National Park guard is yet to be found.

The Kainji National Park, which covers about 5,341 square kilometres, has increasingly become a major security concern, with residents alleging that bandits and terrorists now use the vast forest as a hideout.

This latest attack comes less than one month after forty-two persons were killed at Kasuwan Daji, also in Borgu Local Government Area.

As of the time of this report, the Niger State Police Command is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.