Several Asian countries have updated their visa procedures to allow Nigerian passport holders to apply electronically, reducing the need for in-person embassy visits and streamlining the travel application process. This shift to e-visas allows applicants to manage most stages online, making it easie...

Several Asian countries have updated their visa procedures to allow Nigerian passport holders to apply electronically, reducing the need for in-person embassy visits and streamlining the travel application process.

This shift to e-visas allows applicants to manage most stages online, making it easier and faster to move from planning to travelling.

While e-visa systems simplify access, Nigerian travellers are advised to confirm requirements through official immigration platforms before applying, as visa rules, supporting documents, and eligibility criteria can change without notice.

Here are seven Asian destinations where Nigerians can access e-visa options:

1. South Korea

Nigerians can apply for a South Korean e-visa, but the process still requires physical document submission. Applications are completed online, while passports, forms, and supporting documents must be submitted at a Visa Application Centre operated by VFS. The e-visa system handles registration and tracking, but compliance with documentation remains essential, as incomplete submissions can affect approval.

2. Singapore

Singapore does not provide a direct self-service e-visa platform for Nigerians. Applications must be submitted electronically via a Singapore citizen, permanent resident, or licensed visa agent approved by Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority. The system relies on third-party sponsorship, rather than independent access to an e-visa portal.

3. Malaysia

Malaysia’s e-visa programme allows Nigerians to apply for tourism, business, or social visits entirely online. Applicants can fill forms, upload documents, and receive visa decisions electronically, eliminating the need for embassy visits. Required documents typically include passport information, travel details, and supporting materials based on the visit category.

4. Thailand

Thailand offers an e-visa for tourism and other approved purposes. In addition to standard documents, applicants must provide a police character certificate and a report from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Applications are submitted through Thailand’s official e-visa platform, and approval depends on compliance with documentation.

5. Philippines

The Philippines provides an e-visa option for Nigerians seeking short-term tourism or business stays. Applications and supporting documents are submitted online, removing the need for repeated embassy visits. Applicants must demonstrate the purpose of travel, identity, and intent to return. The system is designed for short-term entries rather than long-term residence.

6. Hong Kong

Nigerian travellers can apply for entry to Hong Kong through an online visa application or pre-arrival registration, depending on the travel purpose and duration. Applicants are required to submit detailed documentation, including travel history, financial records, and personal information. All submissions are online, with approval determined by documentation and travel profile.

7. Indonesia

Indonesia allows Nigerians to apply for e-visas for tourism, business, and other approved categories. The process involves completing online forms and uploading digital documents. Compared to other destinations, documentation requirements are limited to core travel and identity records. Approved visas are issued electronically, eliminating the need for embassy visits.