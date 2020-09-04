The Arewa Professional Forum (APF) has expressed concerns over what it called the worsening state of insecurity in the country, saying it was time for President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the service chiefs quit the centre stage of the nation’s security management.

The APF said the service chiefs have exhausted energies, ideas, and capacities insisting that they can no longer turn around the country’s security for better.

In a statement issued after its third annual meeting in Kaduna by its National Coordinator, Dr Ibrahim Nasir, the group tasked the president to see reasons with majority of Nigerians who are of the view that the nation’s top security heads be relinquished of their positions and fresh hands and ideas injected for positive results in the security sphere.

“The time has come when the entire country expects new ideas, philosophy, and method in the fight against insurgency in the country.

“We strongly believe that time has come for our president to bring in fresh hope and clear directions on how best the country will strategize to overcome the present insecurity situation in the country.

“The president was elected by Nigerians and the same Nigerians have spoken through their representatives in the National Assembly.

“He should listen to them by dropping the service chiefs, who have since reached retirement age in the military and appoint new ones with fresh ideas to do the job for which we elected him to do,” the statement added.

Noting that the “president’s idea about insecurity has proved inadequate to deal with the threat to our lives and property”, the APF charged him to “urgently change tactics and personnel in order to win the war against rising threats to the lives of Nigerians.”

The statement charged the president to “immediately look for their replacement in younger, well-experienced officers to lift the country out of the woods.”

The Senate had earlier asked Nigeria’s military chiefs to ‘step aside’ to enable a new set with new ideas tackle insecurity across the country.

This was one of the resolutions adopted after the lawmakers deliberated on a motion on the rising number of casualties among soldiers and other security agencies. The motion was sponsored by Ali Ndume.