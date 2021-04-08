Inter Milan moved 11 points clear at the top of Serie A, as Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez scored in a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo.

The win was Inter’s 10th consecutive league victory.

Lukaku scored with a header in the first half before his Argentine strike partner, Martinez added the second at the end of a counter-attack.

Sassuolo reduced the deficit through Hamed Traore five minutes from the final whistle.

Elsewhere, Juventus striker Paulo Dybala marked his return from injury with a stunning goal in their 2-1 win over Napoli.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal for Juve in the win that moved them into third place in the Serie A.