The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc before a Federal High Court in Abuja, citing “failure to account for the missing or diverted N128 billion of public funds.”

In a Sunday statement signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/143/2026, was filed last Friday following allegations contained in the Auditor-General of the Federation’s report published on September 9, 2025.

According to the statement, SERAP alleges that the corruption contributes significantly to the frequent grid collapses, as Nigerians last week witnessed the first grid collapse of 2026, plunging the country into darkness.

SERAP cited provisions of the 1999 Constitution and international anti-corruption conventions, emphasising that public institutions are legally bound to ensure transparency, accountability and the abolition of corrupt practices.

SERAP, in the statement, disclosed that it is seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel Minister Adelabu and NBET to disclose details of how the missing or diverted ₦128 billion was spent, including the dates of disbursement and the purported beneficiaries or contractors who received the money, as well as their registered business names and addresses.

SERAP is also seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel Mr Adelabu and NBET to disclose the full names, official designations, and offices of all public officers who authorised, approved, or otherwise participated in the release of the missing or diverted ₦128 billion in the Ministry of Power and NBET.”

SERAP argues that “Nigerians continue to pay the price for the widespread and grand corruption in the power sector. There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring justice and accountability for these grave allegations.”

SERAP further argued that, “Granting the reliefs sought would contribute to tackling corruption in the power sector and addressing the persistent breakdown of transmission lines in the country, as well as improving access of Nigerians to regular and uninterrupted electricity supply.”

SERAP emphasised that, “granting the reliefs sought would also strike a blow against the impunity of those responsible for the missing or diverted public money meant to provide Nigerians with access to regular and uninterrupted electricity supply.”

According to SERAP, “Ordinary Nigerians continue to pay the price for corruption in the electricity sector–staying in darkness, but still made to pay crazy electricity bills.”

The statement further disclosed that the lawsuit—filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare, Kehinde Oyewumi, and Andrew Nwankwo—relies on findings from the Auditor-General’s 2022 report, which detailed alleged financial discrepancies within the Ministry of Power and NBET.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.