The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to probe what it describes as 316 duplicated projects in the 2021 budget.

SERAP made the request in a statement by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, adding that President Buhari should direct the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to carry out the investigation.

The group wants the Minister to also “investigate ministries, departments and agencies and members of the National Assembly suspected to be responsible for inserting N39.5bn for apparently 316 duplicated and mysterious projects in the 2021 budget.”

According to SERAP, the misallocation of public funds for duplicated and mysterious projects has seriously undermined the ability of the indicted MDAs, noting that the government should ensure respect for Nigerians’ human rights through developing and implementing well-thought-out policies, plans, and budgets.”

It also expressed concern that the N39.5bn duplicated and mysterious projects may have been used as a ploy to divert and steal vital resources from MDAs.