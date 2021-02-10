Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, the operator of the NPDC/SEPLAT Joint Venture assets, OMLs 4, 38 & 41 has entered into partnership with Sapele-Okpe Community to expand access to qualitative higher education with the commissioning of the National Open University of Nigeria, Sapele Teaching Centre, in Delta State.

The project and the accreditation of the centre, as contained in a statement issued by Seplat on Tuesday, is valued at N126m.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, SEPLAT, Roger Brown said that education is key to economic, political and social dynamics of the society.

He commended the community for cooperating with the company in the selection and execution of the project.

He said that the Teaching Centre will make education available and close to the citizenry both in the rural or urban areas of Sapele, Ethiope West and Okpe Local Government Areas and the environs.

Advertisement

He said, “Access to quality open and distance education in Sapele will boost the local economy and significantly reduce the cost of access to quality education.

“SEPLAT remains highly committed to providing opportunities for greater educational development for its host communities and Nigeria at large.

“With the commissioning of the centre, SEPLAT in partnership with its host community, Sapele, is helping the nation to achieve Goal 4 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals which is focused on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting life-long learning opportunities for all.”

He explained that quality education is a crucial tool for improving the prospects of higher income levels for individuals, and for the economic growth of local communities, states and the nation.

Speaking further, Brown noted that annually, the NPDC/ SEPLAT JV invests millions in education programmes, seeking to provide the benefits of quality education to the communities where it operate.

Advertisement

The centre was commissioned by NOUN Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, who was represented by the Deputy VC (Academics), Professor Uduma Oji Uduma.