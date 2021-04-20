Senior executives with Alphabet’s Google and Apple will testify tomorrow about antitrust concerns related to their app stores along with executives of three companies which rely on those online stores.

That’s the latest report according to the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel.

The hearing will include Google Government Affairs Senior Director Wilson White and Apple’s Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer as well as Spotify’s Chief Legal Officer Horacio Gutierrez, Match Group’s Chief Legal Officer Jared Sine and Kirsten Daru, general counsel for Tile.

Music streaming service Spotify and dating app Match have been critical of both tech giants’ app stores, while Tile, whose app helps people find objects, has focused on Apple.