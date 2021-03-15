Senator representing Ogun West, Tolu Odebiyi, said one of the major challenges confronting the growth of education across Nigeria is funding and to promote qualitative education and access to education, notable personalities and groups must support the less privileged in the society.

He made this known at Ilaro while presenting laptops and scholarship awards to fifty seven selected undergraduates from the area.

The Senator noted that education remains a strategic tool for a country to build a better future for its youths and for any society to produce leaders that can contribute positively to the growth of the country, it must invest in the Education of its people.

On his part, the former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Rahmon Bello commended the initiative and called on eminent citizens to always look back to the grassroots in order to empower the future leaders.

Beneficiaries say the scholarship will assist them to reach their goals and help their parents.

Dignitaries present at the event include a former Minister, Iyabo Anisulowo, Kola Bajomo, Poju Adeyemi and traditional rulers from the senatorial district.