The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expanded its Senate strength to 76 following the formal defection of Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, representing Cross River North, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Jarigbe, who had announced his intention to join the ruling party last week, officially switched allegiance during plenary on Tuesday. His defection letter was read aloud by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session.

Citing “divisions within the PDP” as his reason for leaving, Jarigbe’s move shifts the balance of power in the upper chamber. The PDP now holds 25 Senate seats, while the Labour Party has 4, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) 2, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) 1, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) 1—bringing the total number of senators to 109.

The defection also means the APC now occupies all three senatorial seats in Cross River State, joining Senator Eteng Williams (Cross River Central) and Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South) under the ruling party’s banner.