The Federal Government’s recent takeover of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Nigeria’s first university of education, has drawn both commendation and concern from Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who represents Ogun East Senatorial District.

In a statement reacting to the development, Senator Daniel congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration’s initiative to assume control of the institution. He described the move as a testament to the President’s visionary leadership and a reinforcement of the original intent behind the establishment of TASUED twenty years ago.

However, while acknowledging the benefits of federal intervention in ensuring the university’s sustainability, Senator Daniel also raised critical concerns regarding the implications of the takeover for Ogun State.

State Government’s Responsibility Questioned

The senator noted that the federal acquisition of TASUED could be interpreted as an indictment of the Ogun State government’s inability to sustain the institution, despite the state’s significant financial resources.

“With the state’s budget now exceeding one trillion naira, our people will naturally ask what percentage of this enormous allocation goes into the development of education,” Daniel remarked.

He recalled that TASUED was originally established under his administration to expand admission opportunities for Ogun State students and create employment for its citizens. The federal takeover, he warned, might compromise these benefits, as leadership appointments and student admissions will now be governed by federal character principles rather than prioritizing Ogun indigenes.

“The Federal Government is now empowered to appoint the leadership of the institution from anywhere in the country, and our students’ admission quota will be significantly reduced,” he lamented.

Call for State Investment in Other Institutions

Despite his concerns, Senator Daniel expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for rescuing TASUED from what he described as “noticeable neglect and seeming abandonment.” He urged the Ogun State government to redirect its focus toward revitalizing other state-owned higher institutions, including:

Gateway ICT Polytechnic (Igbesa, Ado-Odo/Ota)

Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic (Ijebu Igbo)

Gateway ICT Polytechnic (Sapade)

Dauda Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic (Itori)

Gateway Industrial and Petro-Gas Institute (Oni, Ogun Waterside)

“These institutions have also suffered from neglect. If the state government cannot properly fund them, we may have to pray that they receive the same ‘good fortune’ as TASUED,” he stated.

A Direct Message to Governor Abiodun

Addressing Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Senator Daniel urged him to ensure that institutions within the Ogun East Senatorial District do not suffer extinction under his watch. He specifically mentioned the Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic and the Gateway Industrial and Petro-Gas Institute as institutions that require immediate attention.

“You owe our people in Ogun East this minimum of attention. Lest it be said that under your stewardship, such specialized institutions went into extinction,” he warned.

Senator Daniel concluded by expressing his hope that the state government would seize the opportunity to strengthen its other institutions, ensuring that Ogun State remains a leader in education. He reaffirmed his commitment to public service and urged Governor Abiodun to take decisive action in preserving the educational legacy of the state.