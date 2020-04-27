The Nigerian Senate will resume legislative activities on Tuesday, the 28th of April 2020. after the long unanticipated break caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Clerk of the Senate ,Nelson Ayewoh, confirmed this through a memo directing all Senators to resume sitting at 10am prompt .

This comes shortly after the House of Representatives directed its members to resume sitting on Tuesday.

Staff and legislators’ aides are however exempted from this directive but are expected to work from home until their attention is needed at the Assembly.

The National Assembly had on Tuesday the 24th of March Suspended Plenary and other legislative activities for two weeks, and had extend its adjournment in line with President Buhari’s lock down directive .