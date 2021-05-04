President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has announced that Service Chiefs and Heads of Security Agencies will appear before the upper legislative Chamber on Thursday, for a security meeting.



Senator Lawan made the announcement at the commencement of Tuesday’s proceedings.

The appearance of the Service Chiefs is in response to a resolution by the Senate last week Tuesday, where it resolved that the Service Chiefs and other Heads of Security Agencies be invited against the backdrop of heightening insecurity across states of the federation.

The Senate President explained that the Service Chiefs were unable to respond promptly to the invitation by appearing today due to an ongoing security meeting at the Presidential villa which is scheduled to end on Wednesday this week.

He noted that in view of the development, the Service Chiefs would, appear before the Senate on Thursday, 6th of May 2021.