The Nigerian Senate suspended plenary on Wednesday until June 1, 2021, in order to begin a review of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, announced the suspension of next week’s plenary session following notification from his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege, via a letter read on the Senate floor by Lawan.

Senator Lawan said the week will be dedicated to zonal public hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

The procedure will be held simultaneously on May 25 and 26 in all geographical zones of the federation, according to the letter that contained the schedule for the amendment exercise.

The Senate President, in a statement, urged all stakeholders to contribute and send memorandums so that a comprehensive document could be produced.

The National Assembly will be reviewing the 1999 Constitution for the sixth time during this process.