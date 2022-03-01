Senate separates AGF, Minister of Justice office

The senate has passed bill for separation of the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and that of the State from the Office of the Minister and Commissioner of Justice.

The red chamber also passed the bill for the removal of transitional Lawmaking powers of the executive but rejected the bill for expansion of the scope of Executive immunity to include other Arms of Government- Section 308

In the same vein, the senate also passed the bill for membership of the National Security Council to Include Presiding Officers of the National Assembly.

The lawmakers also passed amendment for legislative powers to summon the President and Governors

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has rejected the bill seeking to include diaspora voting in the constitution. Out of the 298 votes, 58 voted for the bill while 240 voted against.

The Senate however passed the bill for independent candidacy to contest for an elective position