The Senate has received the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The document was submitted in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate and read on the floor of the parliament.

Adopting order 1 of the Senate’s standing rule the bill passed first reading and was immediately referred to the relevant joint committees of the senate.

The President of the Senate says the reason for this quick action is to ensure the Senate considers and pass this fiscal document before it proceeds on its annual long recess.

The joint committees to continue legislation on this document includes the Senate’s committees on Finance, National planning , Petroleum Upstream & Gas.

The Joint committee is expected to summit its report to the Senate by Thursday.