The Senate has promised to conclude the consideration of 146 bills from the House of Representatives in the next two weeks....

The Senate has promised to conclude the consideration of 146 bills from the House of Representatives in the next two weeks.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this at the opening of a three-day citizens engagement event tagged ‘Open Week’ organised by the House of Representatives.

Mr. Akpabio said the Senate will intensify efforts to ensure it completes work on the remaining bills in the next two weeks.

Last week, the House of Representatives protested the non passage of its over 146 bills and dropped two bills from the Senate for consideration.