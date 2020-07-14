The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill to amend the Criminal Code Act 2004.

The Amended Bill eliminates limitations on gender and age restrictions in offences of rape and defilement.

This development comes exactly a week after the Senate considered and passed a bill that prohibits sexual harassment of students in Tertiary Institutions.

The Amended Criminal code also proffers a life sentence for persons found guilty of kidnapping as against the provisions of section 364 of the act, which proffers imprisonment for a term of 10 years.