The Senate has opened investigations into the alleged gross misconduct, unprofessionalism and abuse of human rights by some officers of the Federal Special anti-robbery squad, which led to the death of some Nigerians.

The resolution follows a point of order raised by Senator representing Lagos Central, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Lawmakers in strong terms condemned the act of brutality and injustice done against some Nigerians who have fallen victim of such harassment.

The Senate further directed its committees on Judiciary human rights and Legal Matters as well as the committee on Police to launch a thorough investigation into the matter and report back with its findings.