Senate intervenes on Ladipo Gas Explosion, to investigate cause

The Nigerian Senate has directed the Senate Committees on Petroleum Downstream and Gas to investigate the remote and immediate cause of the gas explosion that occurred at a Domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas sale point in Lagos State .

The Senate gave the directive following a point of order raised by the Lagos West Lawmaker , Senator Solomon Olamilekan over the Sad Occurrence.

Recall that in the Early hours of Tuesday, a Gas Explosion rocked the Ladipo spare parts market in the Mushin Local Government area of Lagos state which claimed 5 lives and left several properties destroyed.

The Lagos lawmaker lamented over the reoccurrence of similar explosions in his Senatorial district which has left many residents worried and afraid for their lives.

The Senate also Directed NEMA and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to send relief materials to the affected victims and off set medical Bills of those hospitalized.

The Senate also held a minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives to the unfortunate incident.