The Nigerian Senate is currently holding a National Public Hearing on the alteration of Nigeria’s 1999 constitution at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The event started at exactly 10am with the arrival of the President of the Senate and other principal officers and members of the senate

Other attendees include, members of Nigerian Labour Congress , civil society groups, traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders,

Attendees are expected to freely air their views and make contributions in areas of the constitution in need of alteration.

Declaring the event open , the Chainman of the Committee on the review of the 1999 constitution, Senator Omo Agege assures Nigerians that the National Assembly is eager and willing to listen to all contributions and recommendations made to retain the confidence of Nigerians in the alteration exercise.