Senate empowers INEC to determine mode of transmission of results

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday reconsidered some clauses of the Electoral Act (as amended), especially the clause that empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission to determine the best way to transmit election results.

Senate’s resolution on the matter is now seen as the Senate a support of the electoral commission’s desire to transmit results electronically.

The Upper Chamber also approved that political parties seeking to nominate candidates for elections shall hold direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions which will be monitored by INEC.

These were some of the resolutions reached on the floor after a heated debate on a motion by the Leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi.

Though Senators Smart Adeyemi and Shauibu Lau opposed direct primaries due to its huge cost, Abdulfatah Buhari, Adamu Aliero and Opeyemi Bamidele said it is the best means of selecting credible candidates while also giving party members a sense of belonging.

Recall that lawmakers had earlier rejected electronic transmission of results but INEC faulted the resolution stating that it has the capacity for an electronic transmission of results.