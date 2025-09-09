The Senate has formally responded to the letter by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, declining the lawmaker’s notification to resume plenary on September 4, 2025....

In a communication from the Clerk’s office, the lawmaker was reminded that her six-month suspension took effect on March 6, 2025, and that the matter is still before the Court of Appeal.

The Senate stressed that because the case remains sub judice, no administrative action will be taken until the judicial process is concluded and the suspension is formally reviewed in light of the court’s pronouncement.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, according to the letter, will be duly informed of the Senate’s decision once the matter is resolved.