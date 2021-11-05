Breaking News

Senate committee on Army calls for more funding to cater for officers’ welfare

The Senate committee on Army has called for allocation of more funds that would cater for the welfare of the serving officers.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Army Senator Ali Ndume made this known while speaking at an oversight visit to 2 Division of the Nigerian Army Odogbo, Ibadan.

Senator Ndume noted that the visit was a constitutional responsibility to assess the recent developments going on at the various formations of the Nigerian army.

According to him, this is a constitutional responsibility given to the National Assembly for oversight and that is to see what the various military formations have done with the monies allocated to them, especially the one in 2021.

While speaking on the inspection of the ongoing facilities at the 2Division, the senator said the construction of the skill acquisition centre was to train the wives slain soldiers at the warfront.

He noted that training of these women to acquire skills would further complement the allowances being paid to them.

In the vein, the committee also paid courtesy visit to Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde.

Also speaking the chairman of the committee commended the governor for his efforts ensuring the safety of lives and property of the citizens in the state.

