The senate has appealed to the Independent national electoral commission, INEC to ensure the October 10 Governorship election is credible through a level playing field for all parties.

The Chairman Senate committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya who led other members of his committee on an oversight visit to the commission’s headquarters in Akure said a credible election will prevent violence.

Senator Gaya who expressed regrets over the recent destruction of 5000 cards readers at the commission’s office investigation to prevent a re-ocurence in future.

Welcoming the senators to ondo, the state resident electoral commissioner, Rufus Akeju said INEC has kept to its schedule for the election despite the challenges ocassioned by covid 19.

Akeju said with the support of the national assembly and other Interest groups, INEC will make a success of the Ondo election.