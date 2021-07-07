The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday approved N982.7 billion as Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2021.

This is N87 billion more than the N895 billion submitted to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.

The approval follows the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Appropriation headed by Senator Jibrin Barau.

Senator Barau Jibrin explains that N123 billion is for recurrent non-event expenditure while N859 billion is for contribution to the development fund for capital expenditure.

In his remark, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says the fund will amongst other things help intensify the fight against insecurity and aid procurement and administration of Covid-19 vaccines.

He also directed the relevant committees of the upper legislative chamber to carry out oversight to ensure that the funds are properly utilised.