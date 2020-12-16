The Senate has passed an executive communication from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking the extension of the implementation of the capital components of the 2020 budget from December 31, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

President Buhari, through the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had through a letter to the National Assembly on Tuesday, requested the extension to enable the executive implement the capital aspect of the budget.

The President had cited the Covid-19 pandemic as an impediment which prevented the ministries, department, and agencies of government to carry out implementation of capital aspects of the budget.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, after the approval, assured Nigerians that the development did not alter the January to December budget cycle.