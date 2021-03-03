The Senate has approved the establishment of the Chartered Institute of Forensic Investigative Professionals of Nigeria..

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service by the senators on Tuesday at plenary.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, said that the Senate at its sitting on Tuesday Feb.16, considered for second reading of the bill.

The Bill is for an Act to establish the Chartered Institute of Forensic Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2021.

According to Shekarau, the objectives of the bill includes effective regulation, registration of members to acquire skills and knowledge in order to qualify to practice as forensic and investigative professionals.

Sen. Adeola Olamilekan (APC-Lagos) said, “I want to raise one important issue and I want a clarification from the chairman.

“I want to ask, during the 8th Senate there were fundamental observations that were raised on this bill. And I strongly believe that was what led to the President refusing to assent his signature on the bill.”

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan said that the new institute should provide the kind of services that would ensure that corruption in public and private sectors were identified and nipped in the bud.