Despite infecting more than 3 million people around the world, there are still 34 countries and territories that are yet to report a single case of coronavirus.

As of April 20, 2020, 213 countries and terrorities of the 247 recognised by the United Nations have seen at least one case of the COVID-19. Of these, 186 have also experienced local transmission — where the virus is spread amongst the local community.

From the 213 countries that have cases, at least 162 have also confirmed at least one fatality.

However, just because a nation has not reported an infection, it does not necessarily mean there have been no cases. For example, North Korea has not reported any cases but it is bordered by China, Russia, and South Korea, all dealing with a high number of cases, meaning the virus may well have made it into the secretive state.

All countries in North America and the Middle East have had at least one case of COVID-19.

Most of the places yet to report a case of the virus are small, hard-to-reach island nations, many in the Pacific. Several such as Nauru, Tuvalu, Pitcairn, Tokelau and Niue are some of the least-populated places in the world.

Only eight of the 29 countries and territories in Oceania have reported cases.

Countries and territories without any cases of COVID-19 include:

Latin America

Bouvet Island

South Georgia

South Sandwich Islands

Asia

North Korea

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Europe

Aland Islands

Channel Islands

Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands

Africa

British Indian Ocean Territory

Comoros

French Southern Territories

Lesotho

Saint Helena

Oceania

American Samoa

Christmas Island

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

Cook Islands

Heard Island and McDonald Islands

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Micronesia (Federated States of)

Nauru

Niue

Norfolk Island

Palau

Pitcairn

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Tokelau

Tonga

Tuvalu

United States Minor Outlying Islands

Vanuatu

Wallis and Futuna Islands