Security Operatives raid bandits’ camps in Imo, evacuate corpses of victims

Security Operatives in Imo State have raided bandits’ camps in in Orsu local government area of the state.

They also evacuated corpses of victims as many residents of communities in the council areas have fled their homes following an offensive launched by a joint security taskforce against bandits

Doors and windows were shut while businesses were abandoned as residents took to their heels on sighting the convoy of security vehicles and two armoured cars.

Traditional rulers in the autonomous communities have also gone into hiding while prominent sons and daughters of the areas are giving up the idea of celebrating Christmas at home.