The leader of the armed group that attacked Police Headquarters and Owerri Prison on 5th April, Ikonso Commander and 6 members of his gang have been killed in a joint GSF operation early hours of Saturday, at the groups operational Hq in Awomama in Oru East LGA of Imo State.

The GSF team which includes personnel of the DSS, Military and the Police recovered 6 AK47 riffles, other type of weapons and several ammunition.

The GSF team came under heavy gunfire on approaching the location. 4 members of the team sustained gunshot wounds.

Ikonso Commander is believed to be the Vice President designate and operational commander of all Militia groups’ activities in the region. Several military camouflage were also recovered during the raid.