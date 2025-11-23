The Edo State Special Security Squad have successfully cracked down on kidnapping hideouts, arresting two suspected kidnappers in the Egbai community, Ovia North-East Local Government Area. In a statement on Sunday by Governor Monday Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the security outfi...

The Edo State Special Security Squad have successfully cracked down on kidnapping hideouts, arresting two suspected kidnappers in the Egbai community, Ovia North-East Local Government Area.

In a statement on Sunday by Governor Monday Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the security outfit also demolished the property used as an operational base by the kidnappers in the area.

According to the statement, the suspected kidnappers were arrested on Saturday in an operation the security authorities described as “high-level, intelligence-driven surveillance.”

When paraded, the suspects confessed to their role in the abduction of one Blessing Nosa, for whose release a ransom of ₦30 million was collected.

The statement further stated that the duo reportedly abducted another businessperson and demanded a sum of ₦500 million in ransom, a move that was intercepted by an expanded multi-agency response and sustained tracking that culminated in their arrest.

Speaking at the demolition site, the Coordinator of the Edo State Security Squad, Noah Idemudia, noted that the dismantling of the hideout aligned with Okpebholo’s directive to adopt offensive security tactics that prevent crime before it festers.

Idemudia stressed that the administration’s stance on criminality remains uncompromising.

He added, “These individuals have been in this trade for some time, and it is deeply unfortunate. Let this serve as a clear warning: under Governor Okpebholo’s watch, Edo State is not a haven for kidnappers or any criminal elements.”

He added that similar operations would continue across the state to ensure that criminal networks are systematically eliminated.

Speaking on the incident, the Okaighele (youth leader) of Egbai Community, Aghaku Ihanuwaze, commended Okpebholo for what he described as “a courageous and long-overdue intervention.”

He revealed that the area had for years been exploited by criminal gangs, expressing relief that the administration has now taken decisive steps to restore safety.

He said, “This hideout has been a source of fear for our community. We thank Governor Okpebholo for acting swiftly and for prioritising the safety of our people.”